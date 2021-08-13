HPCL to open retail outlets in Vijayawada

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is planning to expand its network of business in Vijayawada and other parts of Krishna district in association with District Co-operative Marketing Society (DCMS).



Delegates from HPCL met the Padamata Snigda, the chairperson of the DCMS on Thursday. The HPCL representatives explained the HPCL's objectives of establishing the retail outlets and requested DCMS to allot the sites for setting up outlets in partnership. The representatives said the HPCL has vast network of 18,500 retail outlets in the country and has major LPG plants in the cities of Vijayawada and Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. They said the HPCL has tie up for expansion of Vizag refinery at a cost of Rs.22,000 crore. HPCL DGM Shammi Ravisankar, Chief Manager R Ambedkar, Senior sales manager M Naga Satish and the officials of the DCMS participated in the meeting. The HPCL delegates submitted the list of location they identified for the setting up retail outlets in and around the city.