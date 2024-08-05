  • Menu
Ineligible get houses, alleges minister

Minister Nadendla Manohar interacting with the housing beneficiaries at Pedaravuru on Sunday
Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar visited Jagananna Housing Colony at Pedaravuru village of Tenali mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed ire on the officials for not maintaining quality in construction of houses at Jagananna Housing Colony. He questioned why partiality for rich and poor in the construction of houses. He alleged that house sites were allotted to the ineligible and added that some houses were not constructed as per measurements.

He alleged that the YSRCP government has sanctioned house sites to the ineligible and noticed that some of the beneficiaries put a notice board for selling their house. Some of the residents in the colony complained that they have been facing problems from some of the youth in the colony consuming ganja.

He instructed the police to intensify night patrolling in the colony and warned that if he gets another complaint on ganja consumption, he will take action on the police.

