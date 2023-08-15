Introduce IB syllabus in schools: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the education department officials to work towards introducing International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools and Intermediate education after a thorough study on the purpose and objectives of our students and the needs of our educational system.

During a review on the education department on Monday, the Chief Minister said the study should include steps needed for introducing AI (Artificial Intelligence) as a subject in higher education besides sharpening the teaching abilities of the faculty to make it world class.

The study should serve the purpose of shaping students into world class products in tune with the changing trends in science and technology, business, research and economic fields, he said. Students of the state, Class X or Intermediate, should be respected across the world.

Education should be job-oriented and the examination system should be able to assess the practicability of what they have learned in schools and colleges and awareness should be created among parents as well, he said, adding that our aim is to make teaching in government schools and colleges world standard.

Officials informed him that steps are being taken to establish Centres of Excellence for research in AI and have foundation courses in higher education during last semesters, apart from developing it as world class course for using in teaching, assessment and research.

The comprehensive AI foundation course will have digital and bi-lingual content which is being developed with the cooperation international institutions enabling students to learn it in classrooms and also at personal level, they said. Steps are also being taken to develop AR, VR content and digital infrastructure and use AI teaching methods and research.

At university level, computer vision zones, image processing zones and metaverse learning zones will be established soon besides developing faculty application programmes in the use of AI. Officials also told the Chief Minister that 1,17,012 students, who enrolled for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), have learnt 1.5 lakh courses and achieved 5.09 lakh credits. Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, principal secretaries Praveen Prakash(school education) and others attended.