IRCTC announces 3 more Bharat Gaurav train services

Vijayawada: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced three additional Bharat Gaurav train services in Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya circuit. As part of it, IRCTC has announced three more trips of Punya Kshetra Yatra Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya, Bharat Gaurav tourist trains will start from Secunderabad railway station on June 28, July 12 and July 26.

According to IRCTC, these trains have been provided boarding / de-boarding facilities for passengers in nominated stations of two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The train will cover important pilgrim and historical places in the Eastern and Northern part of the country, while providing boarding / de-boarding facility at nine important en route stations in two Telugu states.

The tourist circuit train ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya’ will provide boarding / de-boarding facility at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. The train will cover divine/pilgrimage places of North India like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj.

The whole trip will be covered over a period of 8 nights / 9 days period.

The concept of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train has been a huge success in South Central Railway, which is visible in the consistent 100 per cent patronage of recent trips. The IRCTC will provide all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner – both onboard and offboard), services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train (including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches), public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance.

For more details on bookings, please visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com and for counter bookings may approach contacts of Secunderabad: 040-27702407, 9701360701, 8287932228, 8287932229, 9110712752, 9390112760; Vijayawada: 8287932312, 8287932311; Vishakhapatnam: 8287932318, 8287932225; Tirupati: 8287932313, 8287932317