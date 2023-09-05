ISKCON to celebrate Janmashtami for 3 days

Vijayawada: In view of Sri Krishna Janmastami, Vijayawada ISKCON is going to organise Janmashtami celebration for three days, starting from September 6 to 8. On September 6 and 7 celebrations will be held at Sri Sri Jagannath Mandir, Skew Bridge, Krishna Lanka here. On September 7 and 8, celebrations will be held at Sri Sri Radha Shyam Sundar Mandir, Amaravathi Karakatta Road.

While addressing the media here on Monday, ISKCON Vijayawada president HG Chakradhari Das said that on September 6, Maha Kalasabhishekam, Maha Pushpabhishekam and district-level Utti Mahotsvam competitions will be celebrated. Deities will be offered Dhoopam, Deepam and 108 items of Bhoga on the same day.

On September 7, there will be Maha Shankabhishekam, Utti Mahotsvam, special darshan of the divine couple Sri Sri Radha Shyam Sundar, ecstatic Kirtans, and aratis to the deities. ‘On September 8, we will celebrate Nandotsavam, along with the commemoration of the 127th birth anniversary of ISKCON founder Acharya Srila Bhakti Vedanta Swami Prabhupada. We are organising these celebrations in a grand manner, much like our Ratha Yatra festivities on June 24th. As part of these celebrations, we will be hosting a variety of competitions, including singing, dance, and fancy dress, involving students from numerous schools and colleges. Thousands of students are expected to participate in these exciting contests, and we will be awarding prizes to the winners,’ he explained.

Chakradhari Das asked all the people of Vijayawada to participate in these magnificent festivities and seek the divine blessings of Lord Sri Sri Jagannath, Baladev, Subhadra, and Sri Sri Radha Shyam Sundar.

Mandir Manager Srikantha Narasimha Das, HG Vrajadham Das and Syama Sundara Achyuta Das were present.