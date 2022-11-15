Jagan has no guts to question PM Modi over Special Status, flays Congress

Vijayawada(NTR District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no guts to put forward the just demands for the State, let alone the destruction caused to AP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath.

Addressing the media at the party State headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, Dr Sailajanath said that it appears that the CM was afraid that he would be sent to jail if he questions the PM. He came down heavily on the State government for spending huge amount for the Prime Minister's public meeting at Visakhapatnam the other day. He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy chose to speak in Telugu in the presence of PM Modi after Telugu was abolished in schools across the State. "Probably, the Chief Minister did not want the Prime Minister to understand what he said," he quipped.

The PCC president said that the main political parties in the State YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena have no guts to question the PM on behalf of the State. YSRCP has all information of the Central government, though BJP and JSP were ignorant

about it. More information could be found with Vijayasai Reddy, he said.

Sailajanath said that only Congress could effectively counter the wicked BJP. He recalled that the Central government had cheated Andhra Pradesh without giving special category status, privatisation of Visakha steel plant, no special packages to North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. "The YSRCP never raised its voice for the special status," he pointed out. The Congress would launch Padayatra from Anantapuram to Srikakulam to safeguard the interest of the State, the PCC chief announced and called upon like-minded people to join this struggle if they love the State.

Demanding white paper on the plight of the APSRTC, the PCC chief recalled that everyone expressed happiness when the RTC was merged in the government. 'But now RTC was not in a position to buy new buses or even to purchase new tyres.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lambasted the Telangana government, did not open his mouth on Andhra Pradesh for reasons better known to him,'

he stated.

Referring to the facial expressions of Pawan Kalyan after meeting PM Modi, he said that Pawan Kalyan started tweeting praising the PM in spite of what transpired between them.