Jagan has no right to seek votes in Council polls, says Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who got a resolution passed for dissolution of the Legislative Council has no right to seek votes in the ongoing elections to the Upper House.



Addressing a meeting online called against the backdrop of the ongoing polls to the graduates constituency in the Council, Naidu asked whether Jagan Mohan Reddy did not get the resolution passed unilaterally in the Assembly as his word did not prevail at that time. "'Did Jagan not say that the funds being spent on the Legislative Council are mere waste," he said.

The person who once degraded the Upper House has no right to seek votes now, the TDP supremo felt. He called upon the party leaders who attended the meeting online to take the election seriously and work hard to get the party candidate win the polls.

Observing that the state government is facing serious anti-incumbency, Naidu felt that the wind is blowing completely in favour of the TDP.

The polls are being held against this backdrop and the TDP leaders should strive hard to get elected party nominees.

"The election will be a test to the party in-charges and will prove their efficiency," Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders.

Maintaining that the state government is creating all sorts of problems to the tours of the TDP leaders in the state, he felt that the latest incident at Gannavaram reflects the factionist mentality of Jagan. Since the anti-incumbency is growing in an alarming way, the Chief Minister is resorting to such steps, he said adding that even the police officials are toeing the line of the Chief Minister.

The cases registered against the TDP leaders and the attacks on them right in the presence of the police is the best example of the 'psycho' rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP supremo commented.