Jagananna Vidya Deevena: AP Government reimburses Rs 68.14 crore fee to students in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The State government deposited Rs 68.14 crore for 93,189 students studying various professional courses in Krishna district. The amount credited to the bank accounts of 82,107 mothers.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme with the objective of promoting higher education among the children belonging to poor families.

Endowments Minister Velampallli Srinivas participated in the video conference conducted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launching the second phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

The Minister said said Delhi and other State governments are studying the Nadu-Nedu programme for the replicating it in their States. He said Telangana is also contemplating to implement the Nadu-Nedu scheme to develop the infrastructure facilities in the government schools there.

Velampalli Srinivas said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the role model in the country in implementation of reforms in the education system.

District collector J Nivas said Rs 68.14 crore would be deposited in the bank accounts of mothers of students in Krishna district under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. He informed that in the first phase, Rs 66.48 crore was deposited as the fee reimbursement of students studying various professional courses.

He said students belonging to SC, ST, EBC, BC, Muslim minority, Christian minority and Kapu families benefitted under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. Students of various professional courses and their mothers narrated how they benefitted with the implementation of Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. The students and mothers thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for fee reimbursement.

MLAs K Parthasarathi, K Rakshana Nidhi, MLC Sk Kareemunnisa, Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Joint Collector K Mohan Kumar, the officials of the revenue, the social welfare, the students and the parents participated in the video conference at the Collector's camp office.