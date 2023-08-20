Jagan’s downfall will begin at Praja Vedika, says Lokesh

Vijayawada: The living example for the psychotic nature of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the demolition of the Praja Vedika and his downfall begins here very soon, said the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Saturday.

Lokesh launched his 188th day Yuva Galam padayatra from the camp office of the former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli in the Amaravathi capital region On Saturday and within few minutes reached the 2,500 km milestone.

This apart, the padayatra crossed the combined Guntur district and entered NTR district at Prakasam barrage, where he is given a tumultuous welcome by a large number of TDP leaders and activists.

Lokesh said that besides building 20,000 houses for the poor in Amaravati region soon after the TDP formed the government, for those who built their houses on the forest, assigned and other lands they will be regularised.

Representatives of the Arya Vysya community from Vijayawada (West) Assembly constituency met Lokesh and recalled that they were given highest respect during the TDP rule. The entire credit of sanctioning a huge amount of funds for the Arya Vysya Corporation goes to the former chief minister Chandarbabu Naidu, they told Lokesh and informed him that after the YSRCP came to power there are no funds for the corporation.

Stating that the business interests of the Arya Vysya community have been affected with the ‘J’ tax, Lokesh assured them that once the TDP is back in power there will be no interference in their business. He also promised them that the party will give due political importance to the community besides reducing taxes.

Lokesh expressed shock at the sudden demise of senior TDP leader Kothapalli Ravindranath, the brother of the former minister K S Jawahar. He recalled the services of Ravindranath in strengthening the party and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.