Jal Jeevan Mission: Works to be completed by end of next year in NTR district

Vijayawada: Jal Jeevan Mission project will be completed by the end of 2024 and potable drinking water will be supplied to all households in NTR district, said Vijayawada MP and chairman of the NTR district development co-ordination and monitoring committee Kesineni Srinivas (Nani).

He said drinking water tap connections were given to 2.67 lakh households in the district so far and Jal Jeevan Mission project will be completed by the end of 2024. He said 1.04 lakh tap connections will be sanctioned next year.

Kesineni Nani chaired the NTR District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the NTR District Collectorate Spandana meeting hall here on Saturday. He said the State and Central governments will sanction 50 per cent grants each for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

He said the Central government sanctioned Rs 49.92 crore to A Konduru mandal for supply of Krishna river water following cases of people suffering from kidney related ailments.

Kesineni Nani addressing the peoples representatives, officials and committee members said the objective of conducting the meeting is to overcome the problems and hurdles being faced in implementation of the Central government schemes in the district.

He praised the services being rendered by NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao in implementation of schemes and taking up development works. He recalled that the Collector arranged water tankers to supply drinking water to 300 village panchayats when the villagers were facing acute shortage of water.

Referring to Kondapalli toys, he said tool kits valued at Rs 10,000 were given to 63 artisans and the Central government was striving to get recognition for the toys.

He said YSR health clinics, Rythu Bharosa Centres, digital library buildings and village/ward secretariat offices were being constructed on priority basis in NTR district.

He directed the officials to speed up drinking water supply to the tribal Tandas of A Konduru mandal where the villagers were suffering due to kidney problems. Nani said construction works of 83,485 houses in urban and rural areas were underway under the PM Awaz Yojana scheme.

Nani said 15,127 houses will be ready for occupation by August 30. The MP also reviewed the progress of works of national highways, MNREGS, R and B, irrigation, medical and health and other departments.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said discussions will be for the speedy completion of works sponsored by the Central government.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada west MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, members of the Co-ordination committee, district officials and others participated in the meeting.