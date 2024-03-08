Jana Sena likely to contest from Vijayawada West, Avanigadda

Vijayawada: As expected, the two Assembly constituencies, Vijayawada West and Avanigadda, in erstwhile Krishna district are reported to have been allotted to Jana Sena Party as part of the alliance between the TDP and Jana Sena. The alliance released the first list a week ago and decision was taken by the TDP and Jana Sena leaders to release the second list very soon. Vijayawada West and Avanigadda seats may be released in the second list and will be allotted to Jana Sena Party.

Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh is the only strong aspirant from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. He has been actively participating in the party programmes for a long time. It is learnt that the TDP-JSP have decided to field Jana Sena candidate from Vijayawada West constituency.

In Avanigadda, five candidates are aspiring ticket in Jana Sena. On the other hand, there is a possibility of TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in the state and talks are being held in Delhi.

Avanigadda businessman Vikruti Srinivas, Jana Sena Krishna district president B Ramakrishna, Akshaya Developers proprietor Madivada Venkata Krishna, AP Sarpanches Welfare Association president Chilakalapudi Paparao, noted lawyer M Venkateswara Rao and some others are aspiring the ticket.

So far, Jana Sena had not taken a decision on the candidate. The party sources said it will take another one week to finalise the name of the candidate for Avanigadda.

Some aspirants met senior TDP leader and former Deputy Speaker of Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad and sought his co-operation to win the election if they get an opportunity to contest. Buddha Prasad may not contest from Avanigadda as it will be allotted to Jana Sena as part of the alliance. He is a veteran politician and highly respected in Avanigadda area for his contribution to the promotion of Telugu language and Telugu culture for many decades.