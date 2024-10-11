Jyotsna fought for gender equality: SAFE

Vijayawada: The mortal remains of Gullapalli Jyotsna who died in a road accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday were handed over to the NRI Medical College here on Thursday.

Paying rich tributes to Jyotsna, the members of non-governmental organisation Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) founded and headed by Jyotsna, vice-president Vijayalakshmi, secretary G Vani, committee members Kumari, Niraja, Satyavati, Sesharatnam, Ramya, Preeti, Usha, Uma and Radha Kumari said in a statement here on Thursday that Jyotsna had been in forefront to fight for gender equality since her student days.

Through SAFE, she mobilised women and girl students to bring awareness on gender equality. Whenever injustice was reported against women, she used to raise her voice against it and severely condemn it.

In another statement, Golla Narayana Rao, Golla Vani, Emesco Vijayakumar, Rampilla Jayaprakash and members of Comrade GRK, Polavaram Sanskrutika Samiti, the Film Festival Society and Mahatma Gandhi Mandira Committee paid rich tributes to the departed woman leader.

They said that her death was a great loss to the women empowerment movement.