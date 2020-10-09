Kazipet-Vijayawada passenger trial run completed

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway has successfully conducted trial run to operate passenger trains with maximum speed of 130 km per hour between Kazipet and Vijayawada. Existing maximum speed limit is 120 km per hour. The railways has utilised the lockdown period for conducting surveys and research to increase the speed limit of the trains. If the railway authorities give permission, the SCR can run passenger trains with maximum speed limit of 130 km per hour.



The trains can travel from Kazipet to Vijayawada in two hours if the speed limit is increased. The existing time is three-and-a-half hours. A lot of technical work is required to increase the speed of trains on the railway tracks including track strengthening and upgrading of signalling system.

As an initial step to measure the track parameters, RDSO/Lucknow conducted oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of 24 coaches of all classes.

The trials were conducted as part of the Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal sections of SCR. The routes come under SCR jurisdiction are Balharshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and Wadi-Gooty-Renigunta sections.

Maximum permissible speed is 110 Km per hour between Vijayawada-Gudur and Wadi-Gooty-Renigunta sections. The railways conducted trial run on these sections also to enhance the maximum speed limit up to 130 km per hour.