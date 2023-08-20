KLU Student’s Death: Parents to move Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe

Guntur: The parents of an engineering student Sourodeep Chowdhury, who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in the student’s hostel of KLU in Guntur district on July 25, 2023 decided to approach the Calcutta High Court seeking CBI probe on the mysterious death of the student.

The parents have already written letters to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter, it is learnt.

The student was found dead on the floor adjacent to the hostel building. The parents suspected some foul play and alleged that the university management did not give clear information about the death of the student Chowdhury.

In the letters, the victim’s father Sudip Chowdhury has alleged that his son died due to ragging. He said his son allegedly died by falling from the balcony of the 11th floor of the students’ hostel building. He was admitted in the computer engineering branch in KL University in Guntur district in July.

Sudip Chowdhury, claimed that on July 24 he received a phone call from the KLU authorities about the death of his son Sourodeep Chowdhury after falling on the floor from the balcony of the hostel building.

Sudip had already lodged a complaint in the Tadepalli police station to this effect. He said he was approaching the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe and to get justice. Tadepalli Circle Inspector P Seshagiri Rao said, “Sourodeep Chowdhury jumped from the hostel building within two days of admission in the KLU. He further said, “‘We have registered the case and taken up

investigation.”