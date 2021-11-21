Krishna district ahead of other district in using advanced technology: Siddharth Kaushal

Vijayawada: Krishna District SP Siddharth Kaushal stressed on the need to use advanced technology for speedy investigation of cases and better policing.

He said Krishna district tops in the State in implementation of advanced technology and capacity building of the police personnel on tracking the cybercrimes and other offences.

The SP conducted a review meeting on 'Key performance indicators of professional policing' at the command control room in Vijayawada. Police officials including DSPs, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and others attended the review meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said Krishna district is ahead of other districts in the State in using advanced technology and secured top rank in the State.

He recalled that the district police conducted 40-day special training to the IT core teams of the police department for capacity building. He underlined the need to update the knowledge of the staff on cybercrimes and other crimes.

Giving details of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network (CCTNS), the SP said the system is being used by 14,000 police stations in the country. He informed that CCTNS is being monitored by the National Crime Records Bureau. He said Krishna district also ranks first in completing investigation and filing charge-sheets in different cases in two months.

He said Krishna police gained the expertise in Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO). He explained that Mobile Security Check Device (MSCD) would be very useful to collect the fingerprints and nab the offenders. He said offenders with criminal record are caught by the police with MSCD device.

He said the police have identified 771 offenders with the help of MSCD and so far verified the personal details of 71,708 persons. Siddharth Kaushal underlined the need for promoting e-office for the administrative activities in the police department.

He said the district police accorded top priority to working in co-ordination with other departments like forensic, prosecution and judicial for speedy investigation of cases.