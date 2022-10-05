Krishna district beaches lack basic amenities

Vijayawada: Due to no basic amenities at beaches like Manginapudi near Machilipatnam and Hamsala Deevi in Koduru mandal, many visitors and tourists from Vijayawada and NTR districts are heading to Suryalanka beach near Bapatla.

Krishna district has a coastline of 88 kms but there are no worth mentioning beaches. Though Manginapudi beach is located very near to Machilipatnam, the district headquarters, but lacks basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, dress changing rooms and shower bath. The promises made by the successive governments to develop this beach went futile. Even decades after, the situation remained the same causing problems to the visitors.

Earlier proposals were made for the construction of resorts but were cancelled later.

Suryalanka beach has basic facilities like resorts and rest rooms, restaurants etc. Though the distance to Suryalanka is more compared to Machilipatnam and expensive too, people from Vijayawada are choosing Suryalanka.

If Manginapudi beach is developed, many visitors from Vijayawada would go to the beach on vacation. Conversion of Vijayawada-Machilipatnam highway into four lanes is an added advantage for tourists with own vehicles. The APSRTC is also operating number of services between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam.

Despite excellent road connectivity between Vijayawada-Machilipatnam, no initiative was taken for the development of beaches in Krishna district. Due to lack of basic amenities in the beaches of Krishna district, many families and students are going to Surya Lanka beach in Bapatla and Vaderevu beach near Chirala.

Before the reorganisation of districts, it was criticised that the successive governments have neglected Machilipatnam and gave priority for the development of Vijayawada. Now the district is divided and NTR district formed and the officials and the peoples' representatives can develop the beaches in Krishna district.

Locals of Machilipatnam used to criticise that Eastern Krishna district was neglected. Now, eastern Krishna has become a separate district and the people's representatives can take initiative and develop the beaches in Krishna district and promote tourism. It will generate revenue to the local people and create employment also.

Hamsala Deevi, which is the confluence of Krishna river and Bay of Bengal sea, is also one of the beautiful places in Krishna district. There is a scope for providing basic facilities in Hamsala Deevi also, unfortunately, no effort has been made to develop.

During festival season like Kartika masam, lakhs of devotees take bath in beaches and sea in Krishna district. The visitors have no facilities like dress changing rooms, drinking water, lighting and toilets. District headquarters of Machilipatnam was upgraded from municipality to corporation and there is scope for the development of the city to attract the visitors. Though the district has potential to develop beaches and attract tourists, no efforts are reportedly being taken to develop it.

Some beaches in coastal Andhra Pradesh are very popular and attracting the tourists. Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, West Godavari, East Godavari and Bapatla, Prakasam districts have famous beaches and attracting the tourists.