Krishna district sets target of 77L working days

DWAMA Project Director (PD) of NTR District J Suneetha revealed that so far they provided 67.30 lakh working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGS) in the district in the financial year 2022-23.





She further said that they would achieve the target of a total 77 lakh working days by the end of March. The PD inspected the Solid Waste Management Centre (Waste to Wealth creation centre) which was constructed under the Upadhi Scheme at Kothapet in Kanchikacherla mandal in the NTR district on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, DWAMA PD Suneetha said that the NTR district was nearing the target of working days set under the NREGS scheme and would be completed within the stipulated time.





Every wage seeker would be provided work under the scheme, she said The project director also said that the district administration was taking steps to pay Rs 257 per day. She informed that 36 ponds, minor irrigation tanks, canals and roads were being developed under the AMRUT scheme in the district. Vermi-compost would be supplied to horticulture crops which are being raised under the scheme, she added.











