Krishna flood fury keeps officials on high alert

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration is on high alert with the release of over 2 lakh cusecs floodwater from Pulichintala reservoir and flood water levels may rise with heavy rains in the coming days. The irrigation department is releasing nearly 2 lakh cusecs flood water from the Prakasam barrage. Some villages along the Krishna river upstream of Prakasam barrage may be affected due to floods.



The Krishna district Collector, Md Imtiaz visited the Ferry in Ibrahimpatnam and assessed the flood situation. He instructed the officials to be on high alert as the flood waters may enter homes, if the water levels increase further. He also suggested the villagers not to enter into Krishna river for fishing and other purposes for next five days. He said flood water levels may reach to five lakh cusecs with heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna basin. He said there is possibility of heavy rains due to low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal.

The collector during the teleconference conducted on Monday asked the officials of various departments to be on high alert in view of floods. He said revenue, irrigation, police, fire, disaster management, R and B, energy, municipal, fisheries and medical and health department to be high alert in view of heavy rains predicted for next five days. He said there will be loss of property or lives in the adjoining areas of Krishna river in Jaggaiahpet, Vedadri, Mukthyala, Gani Atkuru, Gampalagudem and other places in upstream areas of Prakasam barrage. He suggested the people to drink the boiled water and not enter into the flood waters.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha asked the Sub-collectors and District Revenue Officers to alert the mandal tahsildars and VROs in view of floods. She asked them to visit the flood hit areas, open control rooms and keep vigil on the flood situation.