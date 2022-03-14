Labbipet, a favourite destination to students

Vijayawada: Labbipet pet, which is well known for multiplexes, mega commercial complexes and big showrooms, is also famous for student hostels. Students from not only Andhra Pradesh, but from other States also, stay in hostels in Labbipet.

The hostel managements collect charges between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month. Some hostels provide lunch and dinner and some others lunch, dinner along with breakfast. Located in the heart of the city and adjacent to bustling MG Road, Labbipet is the ideal place for students, particularly for non-locals. The students get protection as it is considered as safe colony. The students get food with restaurants and mess available at reasonable prices. Students studying courses like Chartered Accountancy and other professional courses stay in the hostels. Besides, a large number of students come from other places to take coaching to attend examinations like JEE, IIT, NEET etc.

Separate hostels are available for girls. Students from Rayalaseema, Coastal districts and Telangana districts like Khammam stay in the hostels in Labbipet. The students spend very less transport expenses because coaching centres and educational institutions are located very near to Labbipet. The students get recreation in the weekends watching movies in the multiplex theatres. A large number of restaurants too are located in Labbipet and nearby areas like Moghalrajpuram.

Labbipet has good transportation facility as RTC bus and other vehicles services are available almost round the clock. Bus and share autos facility are available to RTC bus station and Railway station and other commercial areas of the city. The students can also enjoy playing sports and games at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium and DRR indoor stadium, which are at stone's throw from Labbipet.

All these factors have transformed Labbipet as the favourite destination for the non-local students to stay in the hostels and pursue education or taking coaching to attend various examinations.