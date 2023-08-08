labour Minister Jayaram worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada: Minister for Labour and Employment Gummanuri Jayaram visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple atop Indrakeeladri and performed special pujas on Monday. The temple authorities and Trust Board members gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. After having the Goddess darshan, priests gave him Vedasirvachanam and prasadam. Trust Board members K Katta Satthaiah, Kesari Nagamani and others accompanied the Minister. Meanwhile, NAC Jewellers (T Nagar, Chennai) Managing Director N Anantha Padmanabhan also visited the temple and worshipped the presiding deity. Later, he offered a gold chain weighing 92 grams to the Goddess. Similarly, an unknown devotee donated Rs 8,20,501 for the Nitya Annadanam scheme. Besides, Kalapata Koteswarammma of Krishna district donated Rs one lakh for Nitya Annadanam scheme.

Another person, Emani Ramayya of Vijayawada, also donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the same scheme. The temple authorities provided goddess darshan to all the donors and offered prasadam to them.