Land losers awaiting Revenue Sadassulu

Vijayawada: Come September, Andhra Pradesh will witness a 45-day revenue sadassu which is going to be different from what the state had witnessed in the past. This will be a new kind of programme since it is an alliance government consisting of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. Interestingly, the Left-wing parties also have expressed their willingness to join the programme.

In the past, the leaders of the TDP, MROs and MDOs used to be there who used to take representations from the public on local issues. Mostly the issues related to pattadar pass books, land related issues etc. But this time all ministers, MPs and MLAs would be participating. This will help in resolving some issues instantly.

Another major advantage would be that it will help the government to identify the assigned lands which were encroached by the leaders of YSRCP in the name of Jagananna housing scheme without constructing any houses. This land can be effectively used for setting up some industries and other such public purposes.

According to Minister for Transport M Ramprasad Reddy during the five-year rule of YSRCP there were innumerable instances of land grabbing and encroachments and land records were tampered. The government expects that it would be flooded with such issues.

The teams will include a Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector (RI), Village Revenue Officer (VRO), mandal surveyor, and representatives from the Endowments Department, Wakf Board, Registration Department, and Forest Department. The Collector will also designate a senior officer from the district as the Mandal Nodal Officer.

The Minister said that the party has been receiving grievances like encroachment of land by followers of former ministers.

For example, he said G Murali, a retired teacher of Mjara Suddagunta village of Chittoor district, said followers of Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy had encroached on his land and when he complained to the District Collector, he was threatened.

Shaik Sayyed Basha of Rayachoti mandal complained that his land was encroached and requested the minister to restore his land to him.

G Suryanarayana of Gadevaripalem village of Krosuru mandal in Guntur district complained that YSRCP men had been illegally digging soil from his land and when questioned, cases were foisted against him.