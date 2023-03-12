Make foolproof arrangements for Inter exams, CS to officials

Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the authorities to make foolproof arrangements for conducting Intermediate examinations scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 4.Addressing a review meeting through video conference on Intermediate examinations at his camp office on Saturday, the chief secretary said the officials should provide drinking water, first aid and one ambulance for 25 examination centres. He said APSRTC officials should run special services in the routes of examination centres. District-level control room should monitor the examinations and the photo copy centres in the vicinity of exam centres should be closed. He said mobile patrolling teams should be pressed into service.





The chief secretary directed the electricity officials to make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply at examination centres. The officials informed the chief secretary that 10,03,674 candidates are appearing for Intermediate examination, including 4,84,012 first year candidates and 5,19,662 second year students. They said 1,489 examination centres were set up and the examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. School education commissioner Suresh Kumar, Board of Intermediate Education secretary MV Seshagiri Babu, principal secretary of education Praveen Prakash and RTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao participated.









Exams under the gaze of CC cameras

The Board of Intermediate Education has made all the arrangements for conducting the IPE-March-2023 examinations from March 15 to April 4. The board instructed the candidates appearing for the IPE March-2023 to bring their hall tickets to the examination hall. The examinations will be conducted under the surveillance of closed-circuit cameras to check malpractices. The BIE has already uploaded the hall tickets to the concerned college principal logins.The students may contact the college principal and take the hall ticket. To solve the problems of students appearing for the IPE March-2023, the BIE has set up a toll free No 18004257635. APSRTC arranged bus services to the examination centre for the convenience of candidates appearing for the IPE March-2023.Health camps will be set up at the examination centres. Candidates are requested not to bring cell phones. The BIE secretary M V Seshagiri Babu has already reviewed the arrangements for the IPE March-2023 and given necessary suggestions to the officials.



























