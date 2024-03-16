Make ‘Praja Galam’ meet a grand success: TDP

Vijayawada : Former minister Kalava Srinivasulu and MLA Payyavula Keshav appealed to people to make Praja Galam public meeting being organised jointly by the three parties TDP-Jana Sena-BJP and to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chilakaluripet on March 17 a grand success.

Kalava Srinivasulu said the aim of the three parties is to foster development in every sector and enhance welfare programmes in the State. They would strive to restore democracy and bring AP back on the track of development. Apart from the Prime Minister, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan would also address the gathering at Chilakaluripet.

MLA Payyavula Keshav said, "A historic meeting will take place in Andhra Pradesh on March 17 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan will be sharing the stage. Nearly 15 lakh people are expected for the meeting from across the State.”

The meeting would appeal to people to unite and fight against Jagan and his anarchic rule. The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will sound the poll bugle at the mega public meeting. The alliance of the three parties aims to establish a peaceful and development-oriented government in the State through collaborative efforts.

The TDP unveiled the logo of ‘Praja Galam’ at Chilakaluripet on Friday.