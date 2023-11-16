Mangalagiri: TDP condemns B Tech Ravi’s arrest

Mangalagiri : General secretary of the Differently-abled cell of the Telugu Desam Party Vempati Praveen said that the YSRCP Government has made it a task to file illegal cases against TDP leaders and those who questioned the government.

Addressing media at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, he said that yesterday Pulivendula TDP In-charge B Tech Ravi was illegally arrested.

He strongly condemned the illegal arrest and appealed to the AP police to change their behaviour. Praveen said that the police should remember that their jobs are permanent but the governments will change.

B Tech Ravi opened the Telugu Desam Party office in Pulivendula on November 1 and conducted many homams. He was available in Pulivendula for everyone. Such a person without even giving any notice was illegally arrested and sent to remand, he said

People are also observing all the irregularities and atrocities committed by the YSRCP government and said people will send the YSRCP leaders home in the 2024 elections, he added.