Mango exports begin at Nunna market

Export of Banginapalli mangoes started at Asia's biggest mango market located at Nunna near Vijayawada. On Sunday morning, about five tonnes of mangoes were exported to Delhi. Traders from Delhi came to Nunna mango market and purchased Banginapalli variety of mangoes at a cost of Rs 80,000 per tonne.





It should be noted that Nunna market is one of biggest mango export centres in the country. Hundreds of traders from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will come here and purchase mangoes from the farmers. Number of mango farmers from Krishna, West Godavari and Khammam districts used to sell their produce here.





In fact, Nunna Market witnessed a huge business every year before Covid pandemic where mango business worth around Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore happened. But from the last few years, business at Nunna market was decreased and the business was confined to around Rs 100 crore.

Mango price decreased

Compared to last year, this year mango prices decreased by 20 per cent. Last year, the buyers purchased one tonne of Banginapalli variety of mangoes at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. But this year, the traders offered Rs 80,000 due to quality issues. The business will continue for three months till May from now on. Traders and farmers are expecting this year business and mangoes export will be good compared to last few years. During the peak stage of mango yield, mango exports will be 70 to 100 tonnes per day.











