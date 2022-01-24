Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi exhorts women to excel in every field

Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi called upon the women that they should excel in all walks of life. She was the chief guest at the divisional-level convention of LIC Working Women Co-Ordination Committee (WWCC) held at Jeevan Krishna Campus here on Sunday.

The Mayor explained the priority given by their government for women empowerment and congratulated the women employees, who participated in the convention. The conference was attended by LIC women employees from Krishna and Guntur districts as well as several Insurance Corporation Employees' Union leaders.

All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) AP Secretary D Rama Devi inaugurating the convention applauded the struggles and activities being undertaken under the aegis of ICEU. Rama Devi underlined the need to further strengthen the LIC. She called upon the LIC working women to take part in the movement against the IPO proposal and to protect the LIC as a public sector entity.

The guest of honour, 'Sravanthi' Magazine Editor and ICEU Nellore division president S Jagadeeswari, categorically explained that under the leadership of AIIEA, excellent pay revision was clinched and five-day working was achieved in the LIC. Referring to the government privatisation policies she called for making success of the ensuing two-day nationwide strike on February 23 and 24 against the Central government's privatisation policies. She described the struggle of the farmers to protect the agriculture sector as the most inspiring. The resolutions on 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, to provide security in the workplace and to prevent attacks on women were passed by the convention.

LIC Women Employees Division Conference unanimously elected K Bhavani Devi as convenor and KLV Ramana Kumari, V Manikumari and A Ushabala as co-conveners.

ICEU leaders J Sudhakar, G Kishore Kumar, Dr Ch Kaladhar, T Chandrapaul, L Rajasekhar, NMK Prasad, J Madhu and others participated.