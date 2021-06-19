Mega Covid Vaccination Drive: One lakh doses to be administered in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration has made all arrangements for the mega Covid vaccination drive at 260 centres in the district on Sunday. One lakh vaccine doses will be administered from 7 am to 6 pm at PHCs and special vaccination centres.

District Collector J Nivas said that people above 45 years of age and mothers having children below five years of age would be given vaccine jab. He directed the officials of the medical and health, municipalities, municipal corporations and tahsildars to carry out the mega vaccination drive and make it a success.

He said the village and ward volunteers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and VROs should inform people above 45 years of age and mothers with children below 5 years of age and see that they get vaccinated.

He said the first and second doses will be administered as part of mega drive on Sunday and appealed to the people to visit the nearest centre. He said Covid protocols should be followed at the vaccination centres and people should carry the Aadhaar cards for registration.