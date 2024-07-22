  • Menu
Minister Anam visits Anjaneya Swamy temple

Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy addressing media at Kolluru Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Sunday. MLAs Kanna Lakshminarayana, Bhashyam Praveen are also seen.
The minister performed special pujas in the temple

Narasaraopet: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MLAs Kanna Lakshminarayana, Bhashyam Praveen on Sunday visited Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kolluru of Bellamkonda mandal in Palnadu district. They performed special pujas in the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramnarayana Reddy said, “I am fortunate to visit the temple on the auspicious Guru Purnami. He said earlier, this temple was located in Kolluru. Due to the Pulichintala Project flood threat, this temple was shifted to RR Centre. He appreciated an IPS officer who came forward for the construction of the temple. He assured that the government will donate the silver Makarathoranam after reconstruction of the temple and prayed to God to bless the NDA government in the state.

He assured that he will request the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to direct the Irrigation Department to sanction the funds for the reconstruction of the temples in Pulichintala Project submerged villages.

X