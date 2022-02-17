Minister Goutham Reddy woos Abu Dhabi firms to invest in AP

Vijayawada: Minister for industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy during his Abu Dhabi tour on Wednesday explained the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh to representatives of G42, an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company based in Abu Dhabi. Inviting the G42 representatives to AP, the minister said that there is no dearth of skilled manpower in the state.

G42 group COO Mansoor Al Mansori, chief growth officer Rafel Bressi, chief marketing officer Pratik Bharadwaj, chief investment officer Tariqbin Hondi, health care CEO Asish Koshi were present.

Indian ambassador in Abu Dhabi Sanjay Sudheer, government advisory Julfi, special secretary to industries Karikala Valavan, APIIC MD Subrahmanyam and others were present.

The industries minister also met representatives of Mubadal group at Almarora and discussed investment opportunities in AP. Mubadal group CEO Khaled al Kubaisi, director Md Al Sahmi, government affairs senior administrative officer Reemal Shammi, CFO Sridhar Srinivasan were present.