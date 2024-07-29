Mission LiFE has potential to draw investors to AP

Vijayawada: The Union Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) urged the Government of Andhra Pradesh and other South Indian states to intensify their focus on energy efficiency and Mission LiFE, which is a lifestyle launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2021 to protect the environment. The BEE has stated that the LiFE highlights the immense potential for attracting global investments in key sectors such as industry, urban development, agriculture, and building sectors, thereby enhancing the state’s international prominence.

This appeal is particularly crucial for Amaravati, the new capital city and the future growth engine for Andhra Pradesh. BEE senior officers, including Deputy DG Dr Asok Kumar, Secretary Milind Deora, and Directors held detailed discussions on the status and impact of BEE’s energy efficiency programmes being implemented by State Designated Agencies across the country.

South Indian states, Secretary Milind Deora emphasised the significant economic and environmental benefits achieved through energy efficiency across India and the potential for states like Andhra Pradesh to reap similar rewards.

Explaining potential benefits of energy efficiency, he cited an example that in the fiscal year 2021-22, BEE’s energy efficiency measures resulted in monetary benefits worth Rs 160,721 crore, marking a substantial boost to the Indian economy.

Secretary Deora expressed gratitude for the Andhra Pradesh government’s support, particularly under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, for accelerating energy efficiency initiatives, which will have a major impact on providing highly qualitative power supply to consumers.

He thanked Naidu for his participation in the

Mission LiFE poster inaugural programme recently in Amaravati.

The BEE highlighted the significant potential for energy efficiency investments in Andhra Pradesh, forecasting substantial investments in sectors such as industry, agriculture, housing, rural development, and municipal sectors.

These investments are expected to accelerate economic development and generate employment in the state. Milind Deora said Mission LiFE was introduced in November 2021 by PM Narendra Modi to protect the environment.