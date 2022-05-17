Naidu flays attack on Kuppam hotel by YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned the 'atrocious attack' by the ruling YSRCP councillors on a hotel in Kuppam in Chittoor district. Naidu expressed concern over the "toxic culture of attacks and intimidation" unleashed in a peaceful Kuppam Assembly constituency.

In a tweet here, the TDP chief termed it as 'unfortunate' that the ruing YSRCP elected representatives attacked the hotel staff and management just because there was shortage of food. They damaged furniture, threatened women and issued death threats to the hotel operators.

Naidu asserted that the police should take immediate action against the culprits responsible for the latest attack on the hotel. What were the police doing when the miscreants even threatened to set the hotel ablaze, he asked.

Chandrababu said that the police had a duty to put stop the criminal activities by taking stern action. The TDP would stand by the side of the aggrieved family that came under attack, he assured the victims.