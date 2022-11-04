Naidu's security staffer hurt in stone pelting

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed in Nandigama when an unidentified person hurled stone at TDP chief N Chandrababu NaiduN Chandrababu Naidu's convoy during a road show on Friday resulting in injuries to his chief security officer Madhubabu. After giving first aid, the injured security person was shifted to hospital.

The road show organised by Chandrababu Naidu as part of Badude Badudu programme started at 4 pm received a huge response from public. As Chandrababu is scheduled to address people at Gandhibomma centre, the stone hurling incident shocked one and all. Naidu, MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), former ministers Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra, former MLA Tangirala Sowmya and NSG officials were present on the road show campaign vehicle at the time of stone hurling incident.

When the CSO brought the incident to the notice of Chandrababu Naidu, he expressed his ire and stated that it is only failure of police in providing security. He said that YSRCP men were hurling stones as thieves.

Expressing anger over the incident, Naidu said that they (TDP cadres) are not afraid of such intimidation from YSRCP supporters. He said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been resorting to Pulivendula type politics.