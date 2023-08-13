Narasapuram: Efforts on to check cybercrimes, says DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy

Narasapuram (West Godavari District) : DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated a newly-constructed DSP office at Narasapuram in West Godavari district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that the building was constructed with the support extend by people, peoples representatives and voluntary organisations.

The DGP said that the State police were focusing more on conviction based policing system and as part of it out of 104 cases, 3 people were sentenced for death, 37 persons sentenced for life and 7 to 20 years jail term was sentenced in 62 cases.

He said special efforts have been taken to curb cybercrimes. A cyber cell and social monitoring cell were set up under the supervision of a senior officer. He said an app 1930 will be introduced soon to crack cases related to hacking of bank accounts.

He said the crime rate came down by 20 per cent when compared to last year. The DGP said that the police made special efforts to curb ganja menace in the State and ganja cultivation was destroyed in Agency regions.

He said that political parties should cooperate with police and should not make provocative speeches to create law and order problem. He warned of serious action on those who try to attack police. He said 1.4 cr women downloaded Disha app and the police saved 27,000 women who were in trouble through the app.

MLA Prasad Raju, Eluru range DIG Ashok Kumar, SP Raviprakash, DSPs Manoharachari, Anjaneya Reddy, donors Viswanatha Raju, Ajitkumar Jain and others participated.