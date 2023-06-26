Narasaraopet: New tap connections inaugurated

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes for all sections of the population.

He along with the MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu inaugurated new tap connections to the houses taken up at a cost of Rs 19.44 lakh under Jal Jivan Mission at Uppalapadu village of Rajupalem mandal in Palnadu district on Sunday.

He recalled that the government is extending financial assistance of Rs 1.8 lakh under the PMAY for the construction of the house.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu urged the eligible to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes and added that the state government was extending its cooperation for the development of the Palnadu district.

Later, Ambati Rambabu, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, and Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti distributed ROFR pattas to the beneficiaries.