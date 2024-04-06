Narasaraopet: SP inspects inter-state check-post

Narasaraopet : Palnadu district SP Garikapati Bindu Madhav inspected the inter-state check-post at Dachepalli police station on Friday.

He instructed police officials at the check-post not to allow cash above the limit besides illegal transport of liquor stocks.

He directed officials to step up vigilance at the check-posts and instructed police officials to inspect vehicles in three shifts at Pondugula check-post. He asked officials to immediately inform the higher officials if they found anything suspicious. He warned that he will not tolerate negligence in discharging the duties and urged the people to cooperate with the police.