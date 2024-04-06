  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Narasaraopet: SP inspects inter-state check-post

Narasaraopet: SP inspects inter-state check-post
x

 Palnadu district SP Garikapati Bindu Madhav at Dachepalli inter-state check-post on Friday

Highlights

Palnadu district SP Garikapati Bindu Madhav inspected the inter-state check-post at Dachepalli police station on Friday.

Narasaraopet : Palnadu district SP Garikapati Bindu Madhav inspected the inter-state check-post at Dachepalli police station on Friday.

He instructed police officials at the check-post not to allow cash above the limit besides illegal transport of liquor stocks.

He directed officials to step up vigilance at the check-posts and instructed police officials to inspect vehicles in three shifts at Pondugula check-post. He asked officials to immediately inform the higher officials if they found anything suspicious. He warned that he will not tolerate negligence in discharging the duties and urged the people to cooperate with the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X