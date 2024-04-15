NDA will form govt in AP, Pawan exudes confidence

Tenali (Guntur district): JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan on Sunday expressed confidence that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will form the government in the State following the ensuing elections.

Within a month, polling for the State Assembly polls will be completed and the voters will bid farewell to the YSRCP government, he said.

He addressed a public meeting at the Market Centre in Tenali on Sunday and campaigned for party candidate and JSP PAC chief and party candidate for Tenali Assembly constituency Dr Nadendla Manohar and TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

He urged the voters to elect Dr Chandrasekhar as MP and Dr Nadendla Manohar as MLA for the development of the State. He said the TDP, JSP and BJP formed into an alliance to defeat the corrupt YSRCP government. Pawan said, "I have no desire for power. I am a servant of the people. I will do service to the people of the State.”

Referring to the YSRCP government, he said due to the sand policy of the State government, sand prices increased significantly and as a result the building construction workers were left without any work and 40 workers committed suicide during the last five- years in the State.

Pawan flayed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not responding to the missing of 30,000 women during the YSRCP government rule. He criticised the State government for supplying inferior quality iquor to the shops across the State. Those who consumed the liquor were facing health issues, he pointed out.

He questioned why various brands of liquor that are being sold in the neighbouring States of TS and Tamil Nadu were being sold in AP. “Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised total prohibition in the State but he has turned into a liquor trader,” Pawan flayed.

The JSP chief assured that they would take steps to bring out innate talent in the youth and impart necessary training to improve their skills. Pawan said in the first Assembly session itself, the coming NDA government would pass a resolution abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme and restoring the Old Pension Scheme

He assured that the TDP, JSP and JSP alliance government will solve the problems of the employees and ensure payment of salaries on time.