Newborn baby abducted, rescued within hours

Vijayawada: Machilipatnam police successfully cracked a newborn baby abduction case within hours and safely handed over the baby to the mother at the Government hospital on Sunday. The abductor woman entered the government hospital in the disguise of a nurse and stole the baby. With the help of CCTV camera footage, the police cracked the case and rescued the baby.

According to Machilipatnam police, a woman Swaroopa Rani, a resident of Srikakulam in Ghantasala mandal of the Krishna district gave birth to a baby boy three days ago.

However, on Saturday midnight (around 1.30 am), an unknown woman entered the ward in the disguise of a nurse and abducted the newborn baby.

After noticing the missing baby, the woman lodged a complaint with the police. The police immediately swung into action and began a probe. They verified the CCTV camera footage and identified the woman and nabbed in less than five hours.

The abductor is a resident of Englishpalem in Machilipatnam. The police rescued the baby and handed it over to the mother at the Government hospital. The hospital authorities conducted a preliminary enquiry and suspended the ward staff nurse for her negligence in the duty. They also surrendered the security guard who failed to identify unknown persons entering the hospital ward.

Following the incident, Machilipatnam Government General Hospital authorities have introduced a pass system and decided to allow people, who have passes only. People without passes will not be allowed into the wards.