Nimmaka Jayakrishna likely to be Palakonda candidate

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party said candidate for Palakonda Assembly constituency in Parvathipuram Manya district will be announced in a couple of days. The party conducted a survey in the constituency on who should be fielded as the candidate for May 13 election. The JSP is likely to field Nimmaka Jayakrishna, who quit TDP and joined JSP along with Buddha Prasad on April 1.

Jayakrishna had lost to YSRCP's Viswasarayi Kalavathi in 2014 and 2019 in Palakonda. With Buddha Prasad's candidature from Avanigadda, the JSP has announced candidates for 20 out of 21 Assembly seats it is contesting in alliance with the TDP and BJP.

Meanwhile, the party also changed its candidate for Railway Koduru (SC) seat. The party had earlier declared Yanamala Bhaskar as its candidate but the party faced criticism from its own cadres after Bhaskar Rao’s photographs and videos with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy surfaced. The Jana Sena said in a statement that the survey conducted on Bhaskar's candidature did not yield a positive result.

Its alliance partner TDP also did not back its choice. Now the party reportedly decided in favour of Arava Sridhar as its candidate for Railway Kodur.