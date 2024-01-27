No capital, no Polavaram, no SCS under YSRCP rule, flays Sharmila

Vijayawada : APCC president Y S Sharmila has said that there is a lot of difference between the rule of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and the regime of present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sharmila recalled that Dr YSR had spent 15 per cent of the State budget on Jala Yagnam and completed construction of some irrigation projects. She addressed the party activists belonging to Krishna NTR districts at a meeting held at Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Friday.

She unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of the 75th Republic day and later addressed the party workers. Sharmila criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting irrigation and agriculture. She said 32 per cent of the Polavaram project works were completed during the rule of YS Rajasekhara Reddy rule and the right canal works were totally completed.

Sharmila lamented over the inordinate delay in Polavaram project works following the death of YSR. She wondered why YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted only 2.5 per cent funds in the Budget for irrigation projects. She recalled that YSR has started fee reimbursement scheme and now the present Jagan’s government is not implementing the fee reimbursement.

She said 19 lakh youth in AP were left jobless as they vacancies were not filled by the government.

She criticised both Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for not speaking on the Special Category Status (SCS). While Y S Jagan had participated in relay fast for SCS as an Opposition leader, after coming to power he had completely ignored it.

She recalled that Jagan had stated that he would get the Special Category Status if his party has strength of 25 MPs. But after getting more than 25 MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), he did nothing for the State. She lamented that the AP did not get even special package.

Referring to three capitals proposed by CM Jagan, she said, “The Chief Minister talked about three capitals but we don’t how many capitals we have now.” She regretted that there is no Polavaram, no capital, no Special Category Status and no metro rail for Vizag and Vijayawada.

She came down heavily on the ruling party leaders stating that they had ignored the welfare of the State only to protect their selfish interests. Congress Working Committee member N Raghuveera Reddy, party leaders Gidugu Rudra Raju, Pallam Raju, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and other leaders were present at the meeting.