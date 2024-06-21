No power supply in some areas of Eluru today

Eluru: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Region Power Distribution Company Eluru Operation Executive Engineer JPB Natarajan informed that there will be no power supply between 8 am and 12 noon on Friday in the vicinity of Vadri Gudem, Palathumu Centre, Arundhatipeta, Shanagapappu Bazar, Dongalamadapam Centre, Venkateswara Swamy temple, Loyadibba, Padamara Street, Kacheri Savidi, Chiranjeevi Bus Stand, JP Colony, Dakshinapu Street under Power Peta Section 33/11-KV Eluru Sub-Station Eluru mandal in Eluru district, in order to remove trees and repair lines under 11KV Arundhatipet Feeder. He advised consumers to pay attention and cooperate.

Similarly, electricity supply will be stopped from 7 am to 1 pm on Friday in the vicinity of Jwala Pahareswara Colony, Dakshina Street, Ashokachakram Road, Ponangi Road, Arundhati Peta, Padamara Street, Dongalamandapam Road, Palatumu Centre and Shanagapappu Bazar due to removal of branches of trees close to power lines and annual maintenance of power lines in the area of Venkanna tank sub-station in Eluru One Town.