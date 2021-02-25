X
Non-Teaching Staff Association joins APJAC, Amaravati

x

AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu welcoming the new members at JAC office in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Aided Colleges Non-Teaching Staff Association joined the AP JAC, Amaravati on Wednesday.

The association president D Lakshminarayana, general secretary Shaik Hussain, treasurer M S Raghavendra, chief advisor Basava Punnaiah and other members on Wednesday visited the AP JAC Amaravati office and took the membership.

The JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary general YV Rao and others welcomed the new members. Bopparaju said the JAC has membership of 90 associations of various government departments and have been working for the rights of the employees. The JAC will be strengthened further with joining of Non-Teaching Staff Association, he added.

