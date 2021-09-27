Not Ministers, change the CM: Congress

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy said here on Sunday that the change of the Chief Minister is the need of hour not the Ministers.

In a statement released from the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, Dr Tulasi Reddy said that the Ministers in the State remained processional deities. In a lighter vein, he equated the Ministers with the sixth finger.

The working president of the APCC said that the present problem of the State is the Chief Minister since he is responsible for turning the State into a debt-ridden AP, chaotic AP, corrupt AP, inefficient AP and barbaric AP. "If the Chief Minister is changed, the problems of the State would be solved forever," he said.

Coming down heavily on the appointment of advisors, Dr Tulasi Reddy said that it was not proper to appoint about to retire Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das as an advisor. When the government is not in a position to pay salaries to the government employees, what is the point in appointing advisors paying hefty honorarium of Rs 3.82 lakh in addition to the staff and the office premises, he wondered. This is nothing but wasting public money, he said.