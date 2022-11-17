Not only staff, govt has to take care of people too: Botcha

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the state government has been solving the problems of employees and at the same time it has to look after the welfare of 4.5 crore people in the state. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to issues of employees.

Addressing the employees association leaders after inaugurating new chamber of government advisor (employees welfare) N Chandrasekhara Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said that the state government appointed specifically an advisor for employees welfare. Referring to the demands of employees, he said the state government has been trying to solve all the demands of employees and implemented 11th PRC and increased the retirement age to 62. At the same the government has to look after the problems of 4.5 crore people in the state, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, govt advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said employees play key role in implementing the welfare schemes of the state government. He said the state government has been solving the demands of employees as per the financial conditions. He said the state government is not ready to use employees for politics.