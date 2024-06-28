  • Menu
NTR Bharosa Pension: Rs 7,000 to be distributed towards hiked amount, arrears

Collector S Nagalakshmi along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri holding a video conference with the municipal commissioner and MPDOs from the Collectorate in Guntur on Thursday
Collector S Nagalakshmi along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri holding a video conference with the municipal commissioner and MPDOs from the Collectorate in Guntur on Thursday

Guntur: Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi directed the officials to take steps to distribute social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme as per guidelines issued by the government.

She along with the joint collector G Rajakumari, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri conducted a meeting with the municipal commissioners and MPDOs over video conference at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials to take measures to distribute the pensions from 6 am on July 1. It is the responsibility of the village /ward secretariat employees to distribute the pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

She said a hiked pension amount of Rs 4,000 per month along with Rs 3,000 arrears totalling Rs 7,000 will be distributed to each beneficiary. The employees distributing the pensions should have awareness on their mapping area.

