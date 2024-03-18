NTR district police conducts flag march

Vijayawada: NTR district police conducted flag marches in Vijayawada and other parts of the NTR district as part of the preparations for the general elections. The police along with the para military forces, AP Special police, Armed Reserve teams participated in the flag march conducted at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada, A Konduru, Nandigama and other places.

Under the supervision of West ACP Murali Krishna, the police forces took part in the flag march in Kummaripalem, Sitara junction, Kabela area and other places on Sunday under the limits of Bhavanipuram police station. Under the supervision of ACP S Murali Mohan, the police conducted flag marches at Ramachandrapuram, Krishna Rao Palem, Gwama Tanda and other areas in A Konduru mandal.

The police conducted flag marches in the villages under the police station limits of Nandigama under the supervision of Nandigama ACP Dr B Ravi Kiran.

As many as 200 police personnel participated in the flag march.

The police officials said the flag march was conducted to ensure free and fair polling in the elections and stated that the police will discharge their duties as per the law. They have appealed to the people to cast their vote and the police will give full protection during the polling.