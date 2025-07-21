NTR district yoga championship takes off

Vijayawada: The NTR District-level Yoga Sports Championship-2025 commenced on Sunday at Sai Baba Function Hall in Autonagar here, drawing over 500 yoga students from across the district.

The inaugural event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including NTR District Collector Lakshmisha, former Minister and Krishna District Cooperative Bank Chairman Nettem Raghuram as the chief guest.

Telugu Desam State leader Gottipati Venkata Ramakrishna Prasad, president of NTR District Yogasana Sports Championship and Senior Advocate Kongara Sai, and President of the Bezwada Bar Association AK Basha were present. The championship began under the guidance of Yoga Guru Durgarao.

The day-long competition, which ran from 7 am to 10 pm, witnessed enthusiastic participation. In the evening, the winners of the various yoga sports categories were felicitated by Alapati Vidyasagar, president of State NGOs, alongside Gottipati Venkata Ramakrishna Prasad, Kongara Sai, and AK Basha.

Addressing the participants, Gottipati Venkata Ramakrishna Prasad announced that the winning students from this championship would go on to represent NTR District in State-level and National-level competitions.

He further stated that these competitions are being held under the directions and blessings of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. During the event, the judges of the championship were also honoured.

A special mention was made of Aditya, who performed yoga in the presence of Prime Minister Modi during International Yoga Day in Vizag, and was awarded the first prize.