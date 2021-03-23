Vijayawada: Officials gear up to implement Covid guidelines in public places

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz instructed the officials to ensure the implementation of Covid guidelines very strictly at the public places like shopping malls, educational institutions, cinemas, hospitals, rythu bazaars in view of the increasing Covid cases in the district in recent days.

The Collector on Tuesday conducted District Task Force Committee meeting with the Joint Collectors, Sub-Collectors and other Revenue officials at the camp office and discussed the measures to be taken to check the spread of virus. He said one year passed since the lockdown was first implemented in the country and recalled that the district administration worked effectively and successfully to control the pandemic in the district.

He said the corona cases started increasing in the district in recent days and stressed on the need to be more careful to check the virus by strictly implementing Covid guidelines. He said people should not be allowed without masks into the public places. He said physical distance should be maintained and sanitizers should be arranged in public places for cleaning the hands.

He instructed the officials to administer Covid vaccine shots to all village panchayat volunteers in the district in three weeks.

He said the officials, employees and common people are of the view that corona have completely vanished. They are not wearing masks and stopped taking preventive measures to check the spread of virus. Imtiaz once again appealed to the people to take Covid shots without fail.

He said vigorous campaign will be launched in the district from March 24 to April 7 explaining the people on importance of taking Covid vaccine. He said awareness meetings will be conducted till April 7 and rallies will be organized with self-help groups on March 25. He said a series of meetings will be conducted with the hotels associations, shopping malls managements, auto and taxi stands unions, religious organisations etc.

He informed that awareness programmes will be organised on April 3 under the limits of ward and village secretariats on coronavirus' second wave.