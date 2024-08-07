Officials told to complete e-crop booking by Sept 15

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Srijana instructed the officials to complete the e-crop booking by September 15 and ensure that the farmers cultivate the crop as per the normal crop area this Kharif season. Collector conducted a meeting with the officials of various departments in view of the Collectors conference conducted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the secretariat on Monday.

She explained the objectives of the state government and asked the officials to work towards fulfilling the goals set by the state government.

Officials are asked to complete 100 per cent distribution of the Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) and help the farmers to get crop loans from the banks and increase the soil tests and create awareness on reducing the cost of production and increase the output.

Officials of the medical and health, DWMA, Civil supplies, housing, industries, agriculture, horticulture, ICDS and other departments attended the meeting.