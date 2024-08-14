Officials told to extend quality medical services at GGHs

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to take steps to render quality medical services at the government general hospitals in the state.

He said people should feel that they can rely on government hospitals.

He addressed the government general hospital superintendents and government medical college principals meeting held at the APICC Towers in Mangalagiri town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said there is a need to implement the long term action plan to improve the medical services at the GGHs.

He said that the government has taken steps to solve the problems in the government general hospitals.

He said the YSRCP government has failed to pay Rs 23 crore funds to the GGH in Vijayawada under the Aarogyasri. He urged the doctors to change their attitude and stressed on the need to impart training to the nurses working in the government hospitals. He instructed the officials to complete the Out Patients registration process within half-hour.

He said they will examine rendering medical services to the patients covered under the health insurance. He said there is no proper maintenance of the toilets and bathrooms in the GGHs.

Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health department Dr MT Krishna Babu, its secretary Dr Manjula, APMSIDC managing director, NTR Vaidya Seva CEO G Lakshmi Shah, DME Dr Narsimha were present.