Officials told to strictly implement election code for elections

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with joint collector B Lavanya Veni conducted a review meeting with Returning Officers and election staff of the respective constituencies at Collectorate here on Sunday on implementation of Election Code of Conduct, submission of election reports, vigil, Suvidha App, control room management etc.,

Speaking on the occasion, collector directed the concerned officials to strictly implement election code of conduct as the schedule of general elections has been released.

As part of conducting the election process in the district in a democratic way, the concerned officers and supervisory teams should pay special attention to the implementation of the code of conduct of the election.

Complaint received through the C Vigil app, which is intended to report any violations of the model code of conduct, cost violations, etc., should be responded to within 100 minutes of receiving the complaint, he said.

Concerned officials and staff are asked to pay attention on submitting the reports to the Election Commission on a daily basis. Banned photo banners in public places and government offices should be immediately removed and a report should be submitted to the Election Commission.

He said control room related to the elections should take action within 24 hours for complaints received in various forms. Returning Officers should also examine the complaints received through C Vigil every morning and evening.

He said that the relevant returning officers should give the permissions for election related campaigns etc through the Suvidha app online.

Regarding the printing of pamphlets and other things related to the election campaign, prior permission is required.

To create awareness on this, the relevant returning officers should hold a meeting with the owners of the printers in the district and create awareness about the guidelines.

He said that the name of the printing press must be printed on the published pamphlets, etc.,

Otherwise, notices will be issued to the relevant printers by identifying them.

Assistant Trainee Collector T Sripooja, DRO D Pushpamani, the returning officers of the respective constituencies NSK Khajavali, Y Mukkanti, K Addayya, Y Bhavani Shankari, K Bhaskar, District Panchayat Officer T Srinivas Vishwanath, Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkata Krishna and Collectorate AO K Kashi Visveswara Rao were present.